The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) party has announced the first set of candidates for upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka. In the list, three names have been announced by the party and more names will be finalized. AIMIM releases the first list of candidates for Karnataka assembly polls(ANI)

According to AIMIM, Lateef Khan Amirkhan Pathan from Belagavi North, Durgappa Kashappa Bijawad from Hubli Dharwad East and Allabaksh Mehboob Sab Bijapur from Basavana Bhagedwadi will contest on the party tickets in Karnataka.

On Thursday, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said that the party will contest in upcoming assembly elections in both Karnataka and Rajasthan. He also asked the cadre to gear up for assembly elections in Telangana which are touted to be held later this year. He said, “To counter the hate politics of BJP, the party cadre must work hard to call out its filthy politics. Telangana is free of communal hatred and in fact the GDP of Telangana is more than the BJP-ruled states in the country. I appeal to the people of all states to do ‘namaskar’ to the gas cylinders at homes before going out to vote. The prices will only decide the mandate”

The assembly elections in Karnataka are likely to be held in April or May and this is the first time the AIMIM is contesting assembly polls in Karnataka.