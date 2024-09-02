 Air India Express adds two new daily flights from Bengaluru to Vijayawada, Indore | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Monday, Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Air India Express adds two new daily flights from Bengaluru to Vijayawada, Indore

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Sep 02, 2024 02:10 PM IST

A subsidiary of Air India and a part of the Tata group, the airline also inaugurated Agartala, the capital city of Tripura, as its 32nd domestic destination.

Air India Express has added two new daily direct flights from Bengaluru, connecting Vijayawada and Indore.

From Bengaluru, Air India Express operates 376 weekly flights, connecting directly to 24 domestic destinations. (Representative Image)
From Bengaluru, Air India Express operates 376 weekly flights, connecting directly to 24 domestic destinations. (Representative Image)

The airline operates over 380 daily flights, connecting 32 domestic and 14 international airports, officials said.

A subsidiary of Air India and a part of the Tata group, the airline also inaugurated Agartala, the capital city of Tripura, as its 32nd domestic destination, according to a company statement on Sunday.

On Sunday, Air India Express also launched daily direct flights from Agartala to Guwahati and Kolkata, offering convenient one-stop connections to eight domestic destinations, including Delhi, the statement added.

Additionally, the airline began new daily connectivity between Hyderabad and Guwahati, all commencing on the same day.

From Bengaluru, Air India Express operates 376 weekly flights, connecting directly to 24 domestic destinations, such as Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Ranchi, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam, and to Abu Dhabi internationally.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Air India Express adds two new daily flights from Bengaluru to Vijayawada, Indore
© 2024 HindustanTimes
