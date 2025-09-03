Air India Express boosts Bengaluru’s connectivity with new nonstop flights from Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Dehradun

Getting to India’s tech capital just got a whole lot easier. Air India Express has launched new direct flights from Ahmedabad and Chandigarh to Bengaluru, opening the doors wider for both business and leisure travellers heading to the Silicon Valley of India. A new Bengaluru-Dehradun service is also set to begin, expanding connectivity in India.(Reuters)

“We’re now flying direct from Ahmedabad and Chandigarh to Bengaluru, our largest domestic hub with over 400 weekly flights to 34 cities. From Ahmedabad, enjoy convenient one-stop connections via Bengaluru to 26 domestic destinations and 3 international getaways. From Chandigarh, connect via Bengaluru to 23 destinations across South Asia,” an X post by the airline said.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru landlord booked for letting out property to foreign nationals without police notification: Report

The airline took off with its first Ahmedabad-Bengaluru and Chandigarh-Bengaluru flights on Monday, marking a significant boost to Bengaluru’s already growing aviation network. The Ahmedabad route will operate once daily for now, but is set to become twice-daily from September 16, news agency ANI reported. Chandigarh will enjoy two daily direct connections, ensuring morning and evening options for flyers.

ALSO READ | Drone footage captures Bengaluru’s infamous Silk Board traffic jam in full glory. Watch

And that’s not all - a new Bengaluru-Dehradun service is also scheduled to take off on September 15, further enhancing links between the Garden City and the Himalayan foothills.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru sees ₹31.87 crore collection in traffic fines in 11 days under 50% rebate scheme

The inaugural flight from Chandigarh was flagged off by Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express, who celebrated the occasion by presenting a commemorative boarding pass to the first passenger. The flight was operated using the airline’s new Boeing aircraft, VT-BXB.

“Our new routes from Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and soon Dehradun to Bengaluru reflect our commitment to creating meaningful connections between state capitals and major metros. With thoughtfully curated fares including our cabin-bag only Xpress Lite fare, comfortable seats, hot meals onboard, and our unique 'Tales of India' aircraft liveries, we deliver a warm, distinctly Indian travel experience with every flight. This expansion is another step towards building our pan-India network serving leisure and business travellers with efficiency,” he said, as quoted by the agency.

(With inputs from ANI)