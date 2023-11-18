The Air India Express (AIE) has started two more flight services between Karnataka’s Bengaluru and Mangaluru, starting from this week. As there is an increase in demand for air travel between the capital city and coastal city of Karnataka, the airline has announced these two services. Air India Express launches two new flight services between Bengaluru - Mangaluru

AIE IX 782 and AIE IX1795 are reportedly the new two flight services that will serve the commuters between Bengaluru and Mangaluru. With the addition of these new services, a total of seven flights will ply between two cities daily.

Many airlines are adding extra flight services from Mangaluru International Airport as the coastal city has been drawing many flyers from Karnataka and even from neighboring Kerala.

Recently, IndiGo has decided to launch a third direct flight from Mangaluru to Hyderabad from October 19. This comes after the introduction of three new direct routes between Tamil Nadu's Salem and Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru by the airline. IndiGo currently runs its 78-seater ATR aircraft from Mangaluru to Chennai and Hyderabad.

The recently launched Shivamogga airport too became a crucial part for the air travelers of central Karnataka. Many airlines are already planning to launch domestic services from the newly built airport of Karnataka. Currently, Star Air and IndiGo are operating from the airport to different cities. The airport was built at the cost of around ₹600 crores out of which ₹449 crores were spent on the infrastructure of the airport. The remaining amount was spent on the land acquisition for the airport.

Karnataka's domestic airports are located in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Ballari, Bidar, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Mangaluru. Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports are international airports in the state.

