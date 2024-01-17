close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Air India Express starts daily flights between Gwalior and Bengaluru

Air India Express starts daily flights between Gwalior and Bengaluru

ByYamini C S
Jan 17, 2024 04:40 PM IST

Union Civil Aviation Minister launches new flights connecting Gwalior to Ayodhya, Bengaluru, and Delhi.

In good news for flyers, Air India Express has now begun a daily flights service between Gwalior and Karnataka capital Bengaluru. The service began Tuesday, when Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and others, flagged off the first flight virtually.

Air India Express is a unit of the broader firm Air India. (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)
Air India Express is a unit of the broader firm Air India. (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)

This comes after daily direct flights were introduced by the airline between Gwalior and Hyderabad recently.

Aloke Singh, Air India Express' Managing Director, said in a statement, “Direct services from Gwalior to Delhi will also commence shortly with one-stop itineraries to many cities, including Ayodhya. We are proud to contribute to Gwalior's growth story, and this reinforces our commitment to enhancing connectivity in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the growth engines of New India.”

"This is a new beginning for all of us. This is the vision of the Prime Minister to highlight and enhance economic and spiritual strengths of India through world-class connectivity," Scindia said while virtually addressing a programme on the occasion.

Air India Express is a unit of the broader firm Air India.

“Gwalior is now connected by air with six cities - Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ayodhya and has 33 weekly flight movements,” he added.

Air India Express had recently announced direct flights between Ayodhya, Bengaluru as well as Kolkata, that started from January 17. The airline also announced the launch of direct flights between Ayodhya and Delhi recently.

(With inputs from PTI)

Wednesday, January 17, 2024
