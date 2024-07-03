 American entrepreneur shares spat with rejected job applicant in Bengaluru | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
American entrepreneur shares spat with rejected job applicant in Bengaluru

ByYamini C S
Jul 03, 2024 05:30 PM IST

Anthony Klor, founder of Catoff Gaming, shared disturbing messages from a rejected applicant on social media platform X.

Anthony Klor, an American entrepreneur and founder of Catoff Gaming, faced a troubling incident during his hiring process in Karnataka capital Bengaluru after relocating from San Francisco to India. He shared the ordeal on social media site X, posting a screenshot of his WhatsApp messages with a job applicant.

Anthony Klor, an American entrepreneur and founder of Catoff Gaming.(X)
Anthony Klor, an American entrepreneur and founder of Catoff Gaming.(X)

The screenshot featured abusive messages from the applicant he decided not to hire. The disgruntled applicant's messages asked Klor to apologize to his mother for giving birth to him, and also included a profanity.

“Sometimes job candidates in India don’t take rejection very well…” Klor wrote in the post.

“Should I call your mother and apologize?” Klor had written to the applicant, to which the answer read, “You should call your mother and apologize to her for giving u birth.”

Klor then asked “So are you still interested in the job?”, and the applicant answered, “Yes in a b*** -job from a foreigners mouth named Tony ******.”

The post garnered 479.3K views at the time this article was being written, and more than 2,000 likes and 300 replies.

“It means, “thanks for considering me, but I’m not qualified to work as a professional”” a user wrote in reply.

“Give away his credentials. he is not fit to work anywhere,” another user posted.

“Sorry you had to go through all this,” one more comment read.

However, others were not sold on Klor being the victim in the situation. “whutt, why so serious. can we get more context ?” a user shared.

"No recruiter has told me "Should I call your mother and apologise" as well. This is not the entire story," another response read.

“Why exactly were you apologising to his mom?” one asked, while another wrote, “Well, you're the one who brought his mother into this conversation. So, it seems you started it.”

News / Cities / Bengaluru / American entrepreneur shares spat with rejected job applicant in Bengaluru
