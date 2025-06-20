Search
Amit Shah arrives in Bengaluru to inaugurate Adichunchanagiri University campus

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S, Bengaluru
Jun 20, 2025 09:50 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Bengaluru visit marks a significant step in enhancing higher education infrastructure with the inauguration of the University.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Thursday evening, to a warm welcome from BJP leaders and supporters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being received by Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra on his arrival, in Bengaluru on Thursday.(@AmitShah X)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah being received by Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra on his arrival, in Bengaluru on Thursday.(@AmitShah X)

On Friday, Shah will inaugurate the Bengaluru Campus of Adichunchanagiri University, further highlighting the Centre's focus on strengthening higher education infrastructure in the region.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "Reached Bengaluru (Karnataka). Tomorrow, I will attend the inauguration ceremony of the Bengaluru Campus of the Adichunchanagiri University."

During his visit, Shah also met senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa. Sharing a photo from their meeting on X, he wrote, "Met senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri B S Yediyurappa in Bengaluru."

Meanwhile, Shah will embark on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh on June 22 and 23, underlining the central government's commitment to bolstering internal security and development in the region.

The visit is expected to strengthen coordination between the Centre and the state in combating left-wing extremism and accelerating growth, especially in vulnerable and backwards districts.

Shah will begin his visit at Atal Nagar in Nava Raipur on June 22, where he will lay the foundation stones and inaugurate key central government institutions to enhance regional administrative and scientific capabilities. Among the major projects is the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), the newly constructed campus in Raipur, part of a broader national initiative to strengthen forensic infrastructure and criminal justice systems.

On June 23, Amit Shah will visit Narayanpur, one of the state's most Naxal-affected districts.

He will meet security personnel stationed in forward areas to boost morale and assess operational requirements.

Shah will interact with local villagers and tribal communities to evaluate the impact of central development schemes such as the PM Awas Yojana, road connectivity projects under PMGSY, and skill development initiatives.

The Home Minister will also review progress on rehabilitation colonies and welfare programs for families affected by insurgency.

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Amit Shah arrives in Bengaluru to inaugurate Adichunchanagiri University campus
