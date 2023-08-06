Amrit Bharat Station scheme: Here are the 13 railway stations in Karnataka that will be redeveloped

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone virtually to revamp the 508 railway stations across the country via video conferencing under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme. Out of 508, 13 stations are listed in Karnataka. Amrit Bharat Station scheme: 13 railway stations in Karnataka to be redeveloped (Pic for representation)

Here are the 13 stations in Karnataka that will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme

Ballari Ghataprabha Gokak Road Bidar Mangalore Jn Harihar Alnavar Gadag Arsikere Kalaburagi Jn (Gulbarga) Shahabad Wadi Koppal

The 508 stations are spread across 27 states and union territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called it as the beginning in the history of Indian railways. Speaking at the inaugural event, he said, “India is moving towards the goal of development, and it is at the beginning of its golden age. There is new energy, there is new inspiration, there are new resolutions. In this light, today a new chapter is also beginning in the history of Indian Railways.”

Launched in February, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme envisages the development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach. It involves the preparation of ‘master plans’ and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations. The scheme was launched to redevelop 1,309 stations across the country.