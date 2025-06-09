Anand Mahindra finds Monday motivation in Bengaluru professor behind Chenab railway bridge

Industrialist Anand Mahindra’s latest dose of Monday motivation comes from an inspiring story of of Dr G Madhavi Latha, a Bengaluru-based professor who played a key role in constructing the world’s tallest railway arch, the Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir. IISC professor Dr, G Madhavi Latha.

Here is what Anand Mahindra said

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Mahindra Group chairman lauded Dr Latha’s unwavering commitment to the landmark project. “An accomplished geotechnical engineer and Professor at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, she played a pivotal role in the construction of the Chenab Railway Bridge. A commitment that she fulfilled over 17 years. Dr G Madhavi Latha Garu is my Monday Motivation,” Mahindra posted.

While the Chenab Bridge has captured national attention for being the tallest railway bridge on the planet — soaring 359 metres above the riverbed and standing even taller than the Eiffel Tower — it’s the behind-the-scenes dedication of experts like Prof Latha that made it a reality.

A specialist in rock engineering from the Civil Engineering Department at IISc, Latha was roped in by Northern Railways and the project contractor Afcons back in 2005. Her involvement spanned nearly two decades, during which she offered crucial technical advice on some of the project’s most challenging aspects — including slope stability and the foundation design of the bridge. These were vital components, especially given the complex and fragile Himalayan terrain.

The ₹1,486-crore project, recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, now links the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India by rail. It not only showcases India’s engineering prowess but also underscores the importance of academic and scientific collaboration in public infrastructure projects.