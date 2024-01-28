Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the appointments to boards and corporations were made only after taking everyone's opinion into account. "Appointments to boards to be made only after consultations": DK Shivakumar

Speaking to reporters at his official residence in Kumara Park, he said, "Appointments to boards and corporations were finalised only after collecting the opinions of all. The Chief Minister, General Secretary, and I had thoroughly discussed the choices. Many leaders had even given letters recommending certain people for the positions, but we can't make the letters public," he said.

"Everyone has the aspiration and ambition for position and power. The tenure of these positions is only for two years, and there will be fresh appointments once again after two years. We will give opportunities to fresh faces then. Party leaders and workers have to manage the responsibilities assigned by the party. There is no need to worry; the hard-working party workers will be rewarded on the next list," he noted.

He further added that they have created new positions to accomocate more party workers.

“39 MLAs have been accommodated in the first list as per the promises made by the party. We can't say we have satisfied everyone, as there were 2-3 aspirants for each position. Some have been accommodated now, and the rest will be accommodated for the next tenure. We will keep our word. We have created new positions to accommodate more party workers. Party workers will be given opportunities in hospital committees, bagar hukum committees, ashraya committees, and municipalities.”