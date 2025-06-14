Bangalore University aims for traffic-free campus with proposed 2.5-km flyover

In a significant step towards reducing vehicular congestion and restoring academic calm, Bangalore University is planning to build a 2.5-kilometre flyover through its Jnanabharathi campus, reported The Hindu. The elevated corridor is proposed to link Mysuru Road with Ullala Main Road, offering an alternative route for daily commuters and potentially freeing the university from the constant buzz of through traffic. Bangalore University campus.

The proposal comes in response to the growing volume of vehicles passing through the campus — a problem that students and faculty say has severely disrupted teaching and learning.

“The noise and movement from hundreds of vehicles every day have made it increasingly difficult to conduct classes or focus on academic activities,” university official is quoted as a saying by The Hindu. “We raised the issue with Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar during his recent visit, requesting support for the flyover.”

University authorities say the plan is still in its initial stage and will be formally submitted to the Karnataka government following discussions in the university syndicate.

At present, two major roads cut across the Jnanabharathi campus — one connecting Mysuru Road to Ullala and another linking Nagarbhavi to Kengeri. These roads serve as shortcuts for daily commuters, leading to heavy traffic during peak hours and frequent accidents.

The demand to curb public traffic through the campus isn’t new. It gained momentum after a tragic incident two years ago, when Shilpashree, a post-graduate student, lost her life in a bus accident within the campus premises. The accident triggered protests from students, who demanded that the campus be declared a no-through zone for non-academic vehicles.

Following the protests, the university did implement partial restrictions — banning vehicle movement between Nagarbhavi and Kengeri post 10 p.m. However, the larger issue of daytime traffic remained unresolved.

The proposed flyover is now seen as a long-term solution to safeguard the academic environment and ensure campus safety. By diverting through traffic over the campus instead of across it, the flyover could effectively restore the peaceful atmosphere students and teachers have long demanded.