Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.35 °C, check weather forecast for August 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 19, 2024 28.51 °C Moderate rain August 20, 2024 26.27 °C Moderate rain August 21, 2024 26.9 °C Moderate rain August 22, 2024 25.02 °C Overcast clouds August 23, 2024 26.11 °C Broken clouds August 24, 2024 25.25 °C Overcast clouds August 25, 2024 25.21 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.35 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.08 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.16 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.38 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.87 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.69 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 34.33 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on August 18, 2024, is 27.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.35 °C and 30.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, August 19, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.45 °C and 28.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 27.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 18, 2024

