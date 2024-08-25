Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.1 °C, check weather forecast for August 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 26, 2024 24.98 °C Light rain August 27, 2024 25.45 °C Light rain August 28, 2024 25.79 °C Light rain August 29, 2024 26.05 °C Light rain August 30, 2024 22.55 °C Light rain August 31, 2024 24.06 °C Light rain September 1, 2024 23.14 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.25 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 28.07 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.21 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.9 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.27 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 25.95 °C Heavy intensity rain Delhi 34.23 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on August 25, 2024, is 23.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.1 °C and 26.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, August 26, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.22 °C and 26.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

