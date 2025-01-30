Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.73 °C, check weather forecast for January 30, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on January 30, 2025, is 24.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.73 °C and 29.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:19 PM. Bangalore weather update on January 30, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 31, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.27 °C and 30.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 139.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 31, 2025 24.53 Few clouds February 1, 2025 27.18 Broken clouds February 2, 2025 25.94 Overcast clouds February 3, 2025 27.97 Overcast clouds February 4, 2025 28.48 Overcast clouds February 5, 2025 27.39 Overcast clouds February 6, 2025 27.98 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 30, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.6 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 26.0 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.53 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.27 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 26.11 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.38 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.82 °C Sky is clear



