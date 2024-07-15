Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for July 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 16, 2024 21.89 °C Light rain July 17, 2024 24.18 °C Light rain July 18, 2024 24.37 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 24.07 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 23.55 °C Light rain July 21, 2024 23.67 °C Overcast clouds July 22, 2024 25.79 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.73 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.64 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.49 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.66 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.35 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.14 °C Moderate rain Delhi 37.18 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on July 15, 2024, is 20.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.27 °C and 21.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 93% and the wind speed is 93 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 06:49 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.24 °C and 22.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 83%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 15.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

