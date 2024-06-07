Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.78 °C, check weather forecast for June 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 8, 2024 26.96 °C Moderate rain June 9, 2024 25.29 °C Light rain June 10, 2024 25.33 °C Light rain June 11, 2024 26.76 °C Moderate rain June 12, 2024 26.98 °C Light rain June 13, 2024 27.27 °C Light rain June 14, 2024 27.92 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.83 °C Light rain Kolkata 35.69 °C Broken clouds Chennai 28.81 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 23.9 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 30.67 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 36.06 °C Sky is clear Delhi 38.82 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on June 7, 2024, is 23.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.78 °C and 25.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 06:44 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 8, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.92 °C and 28.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 9.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 7, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

