 Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.78 °C, check weather forecast for June 7, 2024
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.78 °C, check weather forecast for June 7, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on June 7, 2024 here.

The temperature in Bangalore today, on June 7, 2024, is 23.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.78 °C and 25.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 06:44 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 8, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.92 °C and 28.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 9.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 8, 2024 26.96 °C Moderate rain
June 9, 2024 25.29 °C Light rain
June 10, 2024 25.33 °C Light rain
June 11, 2024 26.76 °C Moderate rain
June 12, 2024 26.98 °C Light rain
June 13, 2024 27.27 °C Light rain
June 14, 2024 27.92 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on June 7, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 30.83 °C Light rain
Kolkata 35.69 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 28.81 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 23.9 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 30.67 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 36.06 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 38.82 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.78 °C, check weather forecast for June 7, 2024
