Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.55 °C, check weather forecast for November 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 12, 2024 23.13 °C Overcast clouds November 13, 2024 24.67 °C Moderate rain November 14, 2024 26.13 °C Light rain November 15, 2024 23.83 °C Light rain November 16, 2024 25.87 °C Light rain November 17, 2024 25.61 °C Light rain November 18, 2024 25.05 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.39 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.89 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.36 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.83 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 26.61 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 30.36 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.1 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on November 11, 2024, is 24.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.55 °C and 26.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.65 °C and 23.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 133.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

