Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.82 °C, check weather forecast for November 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 8, 2024 25.88 °C Light rain November 9, 2024 25.05 °C Light rain November 10, 2024 25.2 °C Broken clouds November 11, 2024 24.39 °C Light rain November 12, 2024 22.79 °C Overcast clouds November 13, 2024 23.61 °C Light rain November 14, 2024 24.69 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.92 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.77 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.06 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.05 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.26 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 30.71 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.02 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on November 7, 2024, is 25.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.82 °C and 26.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 05:51 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, November 8, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.85 °C and 25.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 76.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 7, 2024

