Bengaluru airport recognised as best in India, South Asia

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Friday said it had bagged the Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia title in the 2022 Skytrax World Airport Awards.

Bengaluru airport - codenamed BLR - was accorded the recognition because a global survey of air passengers said it had the best customer service, it said in a statement.

From check-in to departures, arrivals and transfers, and from security and immigration, to shopping, the survey evaluates consumer experience across airport service and key performance factors, Bengaluru airport's statement said.

The airport celebrated the award on Twitter by posting a message thanking passengers for voting for them.

The awards ceremony was held at Passenger Terminal EXPO in France on June 16.

"The event is one of the most prestigious quality awards for the airport sector, with CEOs, presidents and senior management from airports across the world in attendance," the airport said.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) recently unveiled international and domestic lounges to give passengers an immersive lounge experience.

The lounges are named 080 Lounge - the STD code of Bengaluru.

Businessman Naresh Ranka Sethia shared photos of the lounge and tweeted: "The 080 Lounge is always a pleasure to visit with amazing food and pleasant ambiance. The touch of personalised service by Mr. Veerbhadriah made it even better."

@BLRAirport the 080 Lounge is always a pleasure to visit with amazing food and pleasant ambiance. The touch of personalised service by Mr.Verrbhadriah made it even better. pic.twitter.com/Swqo4xJ8m3 — Naresh Ranka Sethia (@eNVyranka) June 16, 2022

(With Inputs from PTI)

