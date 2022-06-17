Bengaluru airport recognised as best in India, South Asia
- Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport won the award for the best regional airport in India and South Asia at the 2022 Skytrax World Airport Awards held in Paris, France.
Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Friday said it had bagged the Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia title in the 2022 Skytrax World Airport Awards.
Bengaluru airport - codenamed BLR - was accorded the recognition because a global survey of air passengers said it had the best customer service, it said in a statement.
From check-in to departures, arrivals and transfers, and from security and immigration, to shopping, the survey evaluates consumer experience across airport service and key performance factors, Bengaluru airport's statement said.
The airport celebrated the award on Twitter by posting a message thanking passengers for voting for them.
The awards ceremony was held at Passenger Terminal EXPO in France on June 16.
"The event is one of the most prestigious quality awards for the airport sector, with CEOs, presidents and senior management from airports across the world in attendance," the airport said.
Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) recently unveiled international and domestic lounges to give passengers an immersive lounge experience.
The lounges are named 080 Lounge - the STD code of Bengaluru.
Businessman Naresh Ranka Sethia shared photos of the lounge and tweeted: "The 080 Lounge is always a pleasure to visit with amazing food and pleasant ambiance. The touch of personalised service by Mr. Veerbhadriah made it even better."
(With Inputs from PTI)
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics