An army officer's brother succumbed to injuries in Bengaluru after three drunken men allegedly assaulted him and his sister for raising objection to loud music, police said on Wednesday. Bengaluru: Army colonel's brother beaten up for protesting loud music, succumbs

Lloyd Nemaiah succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened on April 2, between 3 and 4 am when a group of men were allegedly playing loud music in a car outside the deceased's home, they said.

"When Lioyd raised objections to loud music being played outside his home, the drunken men unleashed an assault on Nemaiah," police said.

"He was admitted to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday," they said.

The alleged incident happened in Vignan Nagar in the HAL police station area of Bengaluru.

Police said they are working to eshtablish the identify of the people involved in the attack on Lloyd Nemaiah.

"No arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident," an officer said.

Police said the deceased's brother is a colonel in the Indian army.

"A case of assault has been registered at HAL police station Bengaluru. We may change the section and file a murder case," the officer added.