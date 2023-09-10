Bengaluru Bandh: Are schools closed on Monday? How will it affect essential services?

The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations in Bengaluru has announced a ‘bandh’ scheduled to start from midnight on Sunday and continue until midnight on Monday. This strike is expected to disrupt transport services, causing inconvenience to many commuters. As a result of this bandh, some schools have already declared a holiday for Monday, according to official sources cited by the news agency PTI. There are a total of 32 private transport associations, and it is anticipated that most private transport services will not be operational on Monday. As a result of this bandh, some schools have already declared a holiday for Monday. (Representational Image)

The ‘bandh’ will potentially impact lakhs of private vehicles, including autos, taxis, maxi cabs, goods vehicles, and corporate buses. “About 7 to10 lakh vehicles including autos, taxis, airport taxis, maxi cabs, goods vehicles, school vehicles, also stage carriages, contract carriages and corporate buses, will go off the roads tomorrow,” S Nataraj Sharma, president of the federation said.

State government made arrangements

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), however, is taking steps to alleviate the inconvenience caused by the bandh. On Monday, they will increase the number of bus trips and expand their services within the city and to Kempegowda International Airport.

Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy recently said about the government's willingness to engage in discussions with the federation. The government is also actively preparing to minimise any disruptions to the public. “We have arranged BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) buses for school going children, office going people and for those who're going to hospitals. BMTC has arranged around 500 extra buses. Nothing will happen. They (private transport) are going for a strike, let them, they have the right to do so,” news agency ANI quoted Reddy as saying.

Officials have been instructed to ensure the safety and convenience of the general public and school children. Additionally, the directive includes arrangements for extra buses near hospitals to ensure that patients face no difficulties.

Why bandh?

The federation has declared a bandh with several demands, including a call for the prohibition of bike taxis. They are also urging the government to extend the Shakti scheme, which provides free bus rides to women on state-run transport buses, to private buses as well. Ever since the scheme, the free bus travel for women in Karnataka was implemented, the private players in the transport industry have been complaining that they are severely hit due to the scheme.

Among their various requests, private transporters claim that they have been adversely affected by the Shakti scheme. Despite several rounds of discussions, they assert that the state government has not addressed their concerns.

To express their dissent, federation officials have organised a protest march that will traverse from Sangolli Rayanna Circle to Freedom Park in the city as part of the bandh.

What will be open and what will be closed?

Emergency service vehicles, such as ambulances and pharmaceutical transport, along with essential goods carriers, will remain operational without interruption. Food, grocery, and other daily essential transportation services will also continue to function as usual.

Public transport services, including BMTC buses and metro trains, will operate without any disruptions. Additionally, BMTC is making preparations to deploy extra buses on Monday to ensure a smooth commute.

However, private-based transport services such as airport taxis, Ola, Uber, other cab services, autorickshaws, and private buses, will not be available on Monday.

