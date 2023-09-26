Bengaluru bandh: Buses, Namma Metro, Ola and Uber services available

Almost all modes of transport are available on Tuesday in Bengaluru even as farmer bodies and Kannada organisations have called for a bandh over the Cauvery water dispute with neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The development came as organisations withdrew their support for the bandh on Tuesday and announced to shut services for a state-wide bandh on Friday. Less number of passengers seen at Majestic Bus Station, Bengaluru because of the Bandh called by various organizations regarding the Cauvery water issue.(ANI)

Track all the live updates on Bengaluru bandh here

BMTC buses: All routes of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will be operational as usual as per an announcement by the city transport body on X, reported ANI. However, visuals showed buses with few passengers onboard leaving from the bus stands including the Majestic bus stop.

Earlier, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Staff and Workers Federation had extended its support for the ‘Bengaluru Bandh’.

Namma Metro: Metro services are available for commuters in the city. There will be no disruptions on any line of the Namma metro in Bengaluru.

Ola/ Uber cab services: Taxi services will be available across the city after the Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Association withdrew its support for the bandh. Its president, Tanveer Pasha, said the organisation would rather be supporting the state-wide bandh on Friday. “We have decided to participate in the state-wide bandh and have withdrawn from the Bengaluru bandh as we cannot participate on both days,” he said.

Auto services: Auto drivers are reportedly supporting the strike and are charging a lot more than usual. A commuter from Maharashtra was reportedly asked to pay 300–500 rupees for 12 kilometres, reported ANI.

"We support the bandh called by various organisations. When the Cauvery water issue comes up, we have a very clear stand: Karnataka will not provide water to anyone. Only night drivers are here; autos will not run today; we will support the band," said Naseer Khan, an auto driver at Majestic BMTC bus stop.

Why is the bandh being called?

Farmer bodies, Kannada organisations, and opposition parties have called for a bandh in the city to protest against the order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directing the state to release 5000 cusecs of water to its neighbouring state, Tamil Nadu, for 15 days, effective September 13.