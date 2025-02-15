Bengaluru brothers shift entire house 100 ft to protect mother's memories, preserving legacy of late father: Report

In a heartfelt tribute to their late father and a commitment to their mother’s love for their home, two brothers in Thubarahalli Palya, East Bengaluru, are undertaking a rare and ambitious task—relocating their two-storey house by 100 feet. According to a report by The Times of India, this unique feat is being carried out to preserve their father’s memories while also addressing persistent flooding issues. Two Bengaluru brothers moved their house 100 feet to honour their late father’s memory and their mother’s love for it,(Representational image/Pexels)

A home rooted in memories

Y Devaraj and his younger brother Y Vasu, both in their 50s and involved in the real estate business, decided to shift the house after experiencing repeated waterlogging due to the overflowing Thubarahalli Lake and poor drainage systems.

“We have a 10-gunta plot just 100 metres away, and we wanted to move the house there to honour our father’s legacy and our mother’s deep emotional connection to the home,” Devaraj told TOI.

The relocation process, which began on Wednesday, is expected to take around 25 days. The brothers have allocated ₹10 lakh for the shifting and an additional ₹5 lakh for renovation.

A mother’s unbreakable bond with her home

The family originally lived in a small sheet house on the same land before constructing the current three-storey building in 2002. Their father, Yellappa, had invested ₹11 lakh in building what he considered his dream home.

"I had my children here; they grew up in this house," said Shanthamma, their 70-year-old mother. "When my sons first suggested demolishing it to build a new one, I was heartbroken. This home is filled with memories of my husband, and I couldn’t bear to see it torn down."

Understanding their mother’s sentiments, the brothers made a promise—to relocate the entire house instead of demolishing it.

How the house is being moved

The complex task of shifting the structure has been undertaken by Shri Ram Building Lifting (Atham Ram and Sons).

Vikas Rana, the company’s managing director, explained the process: "We use special techniques to ensure that not a single window, door, or wall is damaged. Around 200 iron jacks, 125 iron rollers, and seven main jacks are being used to shift Yellappa's house."

So far, the house has been moved 15 feet. Over the next 30 days, it will be gradually relocated another 85 feet to its new foundation.