Bengaluru bus driver requests BMTC to provide them guns amid frequent attacks on staff

After repeated attacks on the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) staff, a driver cum conductor demanded the government to provide guns to them for their safety. This comes after the recent Whitefield incident where an accused stabbed a BMTC conductor and created ruckus in a fully crowded bus. A 25-year-old Bengaluru man stabbed a BMTC bus driver in a crowded bus and it created a massive panic among the passengers.

In a letter to the managing director of the corporation, the driver Yogesh Gowda wrote, “The lives of bus drivers have become challenging as we drive the vehicles in heavy pollution. It takes a toll on our health and we are being attacked frequently these days. The recent incident where a man stabbed one of our staff raises concern on our safety.”

Gowda further requested the corporation to provide them with a gun license for their safety. “We need to carry a weapon for our safety and therefore, we need a gun license. On behalf of all the staff, we request the corporation to provide the license,” he added.

According to a report in The Times of India, BMTC called it a publicity stunt by the driver. “The incident is unfortunate and we are providing full support to the injured in all ways. Such weapons for drivers are not needed and it is a publicity stunt from drivers,” a BMTC official was quoted as saying.

On Tuesday, a 25-year-old Bengaluru man stabbed a BMTC bus driver in a crowded bus and it created a massive panic among the passengers. The incident happened near Whitefield and cops arrested the accused.

BMTC said that Sinha also threatened the other passengers and damaged the bus by breaking glasses with a hammer. In a statement, BMTC said, “Following the attack, Mr. Sinha threatened other passengers and demanded they vacate the bus immediately. In a further act of aggression, the assailant used a hammer to damage the bus's windows and other property.” He was arrested later by Bengaluru Police.