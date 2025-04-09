Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth abused cop 'with filthy words, assaulted with kicks and pulled her hair: Police

Bengaluru tech CEO Suchana Seth, who is behind bars for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son, has now been accused of attacking a woman police constable inside jail. According to police, Seth hurled “filthy words”, kicked the constable, and pulled her hair during a scuffle at Goa’s Central Jail. The incident reportedly occurred after Seth took the inward register of the women’s prisoner block without permission.

She has been booked under Section 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty) and Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

How did she get caught in January?

Seth was arrested in January while fleeing in a taxi after murdering her four-year-old son at a Goa hotel and stuffing his body in a bag.

The crime came to light after a hotel staffer, who was cleaning the room after Seth had checked out of the hotel, noticed blood stains on the sheets, prompting the hotel management to inform the police.

According to the police, Seth killed her son using a sharp weapon and after committing the act, asked the hotel management to arrange for a taxi to travel back to Bengaluru insisting that she wanted to travel by road. CCTV footage examined by the police revealed she had checked out of the hotel alone.

“She initially told the police she had left her son with a relative in South Goa, but the story didn’t check out. We called the cab driver and asked him to report to the nearest police station. She was nabbed with the help of Karnataka Police in Chitradurga district while on the way to Bengaluru,” an offical had said.

During the probe, the police found a note on a crumpled tissue paper allegedly written by Suchana Seth. The six-line note was found inside the suitcase, which was stuffed with the body of the four-year-old Chinmaya.

The recovered note, scribbled hastily and purportedly with an eyeliner, read, “Court and my husband pressuring me to give custody of my son. I cannot take it anymore…My ex-husband is violent…he used to teach bad manners to son.” It further read, “I am extremely guilty and frustrated. I love my son, but I did not want to see him meeting his father.”