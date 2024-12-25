Bengaluru Christmas: Popular churches likely to see a massive crowd, traffic advisory issued

Bengaluru is all set to see massive Christmas celebrations and traffic police have issued an advisory for commuters. As the city has many popular and iconic churches, people from all parts of Bengaluru visit the churches on the festival day. There is already a heavy deployment of police personnel to prevent any law and order issues. Bengaluru: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on a road, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (file)(PTI)

At Holy Ghost Church

As a large gathering is expected at Holy Ghost Church near Pulakeshinagar Traffic Police Station, the following traffic arrangements have been done to ensure smooth flow.

Restricted road:

Davis Road is temporarily closed between John Armstrong Road junction and Cookson road junction.

Alternative Routes

Vehicles moving from Davis road towards HM road can take right turn on Davis Road at John Armstrong Road junction and proceed straight ahead, take a left turn on Viviani road and continue straight ahead, take left turn on Cookson road to reach Davis road and then take a right turn on Davis road to reach HM road.

Parking Restricted Places

Parking of all types of vehicles will be temporarily restricted on Davis road Banasawadi Main Road, Wheelers Road, St. John's Church Road, Hains Road and Promenade Road from December 24, 2024 (7:00 PM) to December 25, 2024 (12:00 PM)

St Mary's Bascilia Church

ISt. Mary's Basilica Church near Shivaji Nagar is also expected to see massive crowds and Bengaluru police restricted parking on the main streets.

Parking Restricted Places :

1. Meenakshi Koil Street (Shivaji Circle to OPH Road)

2. Central Street (Central Street Junction to Jyothi Cafe Junction)

3. Central Street (Jyothi Cafe Junction to Select Hotel)

4. Narona Road (Church Narona Road to RMS Junction)

Instead of these places, parking can be done at Shivajinagar BMTC Bus Stand (1st and 2nd Floor).

East Bengaluru

The malls of east Bengaluru area usually crowded on a Christmas day and traffic is likely to be disrupted. The cab pick up points are also changed from the regular places for today.

Parking Restricted Roads:

1. ITPL Main Road B Narayanpura Shell Petrol Bunk to Garudacharpalya Decathlon on both sides of the road.

2. ITPL Main Road Both sides from Medicare Hospital to Big Bazaar Junction.

Ola and Uber Pickup and Drop off Points:

Those coming to Phoenix Mall, the drop off point is near BESCOM office on ITPL main road and the pickup point is near Lowry junction. For visitors to Nexus Shantiniketan Mall Drop-off point: Near Rajapalya and Pick-up point: Near Aster Hospital.

The Vehicles from Hoodi to Phoenix Mall shall take U-turn at Kamadhenu Nagar, Turn left at Shell Petrol Bank Proceed on Railway Parallel Road to enter Phoenix Mall through Rear Gate. Vehicles from KR Puram Railway Station to Phoenix Mall must turn left at Shell Petrol Bank Proceed on Railway parallel road to Enter Phoenix Mall through Rear Gate.