Bengaluru city to witness scheduled power cuts till Thursday: BESCOM data

Bengaluru city is likely to witness scheduled power cuts this week till Thursday as power supply companies has undertaken several projects, according to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM). Many areas are expected to be affected today, tomorrow and day after, i.e., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Outages are expected between 10 am and 5 pm. (HT)

These works majorly include periodical maintenance projects, along with reconductoring, jungle cutting and tree trimming, among others. Here is a day-by-day list of areas that might see power cuts:

September 5, Tuesday

Mathi, Anjaneya Nagara, Gonivada, Gonivada Camp, Hoovinamadu And Thimmappa Camp, Nagarasahalli, Jadaganalli Village, Gundimadu, Agrahara, Kunagali, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli, Kanchipura G. P., Kainodu G. P., Mathod G. P., Karehalli G. P., Ramalingapura, Salapura, Balapura, Madenahalli, Mannamma Temple, Sakshihalli, Tuppadakoana, Karemadanahalli, 2nd Main Road 4th Block, Rajajinagar, Gubbanna Industrial Estate, Apollo Bar Dtc - 38, Apollo Bar 7th Cross, 6th Block Rajajinagar, Gkw Layout, Suvarana Layout, Anubhavanagar, Priyadharshini Layout, Pf Layout, Shivananda Nagar, 1st, 2nd, 3rd Main, Industrial Town, A. D. Halli, Kuvempu Rangamandira Park, Veerabhadreshwara Theatre, part of Beml Layout, Manivilas Garden, Ngo's Colony, Kamalanagar Govt. School, Vrushabhavathi Nagar, Chandra Nagar, Veterinary Hospital, Shankar Nag Bus Stop and Kamala Nagar surrounding.

September 6, Wednesday

Gundimadu, Agrahara, Kunagali, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli, Mathod G. P., Karehalli G. P., Ramalingapura, Salapura, Balapura, Madenahalli, Mannamma Temple, Sakshihalli, Tuppadakoana, Karemadanahalli, Gubbanna Industrial Estate, 6th Block, Rajajinagar, Apollo Bar Dtc - 38, Apollo Bar 7th Cross, Subbanna Gardan, Income Tax Layout, Widia Layout, Marenahalli, Maruthi Nagar 1st, 2nd, 3rd Main, Industrial Town, A. D. Halli, Kamakshipalya, Old Police Station Road, Swayam Prabha Road, Health Centre, Gadi Muddanna Road, Najappa Flour Mill and MLA House.

September 7, Thursday

Gundimadu, Agrahara, Kunagali, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli, Belagur Gp, Ballasamudra Gp, Ramalingapura, Salapura, Balapura, Madenahalli, Mannamma Temple, Sakshihalli, Tuppadakoana, Karemadanahalli, 1st & 2nd Block Rajajinagar, Subbana Garden, Vinayaka Layout, Bapuji Layout, Chandra Layout 60 Ft Road, Vyalikaval Layout, Kpa Block, Wcr, 1st, 2nd, 3rd Main, Industrial Town, A. D. Halli, Kempegowda Part, Laxmi Nagar, Kirloskar Colony, 1st Stage Karnataka Layout, Kaveri Nagar, Kasturi Layout, Chandra Nagar, Part Of Kamala Nagar, Ngo's Colony & Kurubarahalli Surroundings.