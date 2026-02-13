Bengaluru civic body halts meat sales for Maha Shivratri. Check regulations here

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has ordered a temporary halt on animal slaughter and the sale of meat in slaughterhouses under its jurisdiction to mark the observance of Mahashivratri. The directive, issued on Thursday, specified that the restriction will be enforced for a single day on February 15 across Bengaluru. To observe Mahashivratri, the Greater Bengaluru Authority has banned animal slaughter and meat sales on February 15. (Unsplash)

Significance of Mahashivratri Mahashivratri, one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar, is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is widely regarded as a night of deep spiritual importance. The occasion symbolises the conquest of darkness and ignorance and is believed to be especially auspicious for meditation and inner transformation.

The festival also commemorates the divine marriage of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati, representing the union of consciousness and energy. Devotees across India observe the day through fasting, prayers, temple visits and night-long vigils, marking it with devotion and religious fervour.

Restrictions on the sale of non-vegetarian food during religious and national occasions have been imposed by civic bodies and local administrations in several parts of the country in recent times.

In Ayodhya, authorities announced a comprehensive ban on non-vegetarian food in hotels and restaurants within Ayodhya Dham. The prohibition was extended to online food delivery services, with officials warning that strict action would be taken against platforms and establishments found violating the order, ANI reported.

Similar measures have been enforced elsewhere as well. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation had earlier directed the closure of all meat shops during festivals such as Dussehra and on Gandhi Jayanti. In eastern India, the administration of Koraput District imposed a one-day ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food during the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

Officials said such restrictions are typically implemented to maintain religious sentiments and public order during major observances.

