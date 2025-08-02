Bengaluru civic body warns over 500 venues to create separate smoking zones to protect non-smokers: Report

In a push to curb the dangers of second hand smoking, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city's civic administrative agency, has issued formal warnings to more than 500 hospitality venues, including hotels, pubs, lodges, clubs, bars and restaurants. These establishments are now mandated to establish enclosed, designated smoking zones on their premises. This initiative follows a Karnataka High Court directive aimed at protecting non-smokers and public health.(Unsplash)

The action follows a directive from the Karnataka High Court aimed at safeguarding non-smokers from the health hazards of passive smoking. As per the guidelines, any business with over 30 seats or 30 hotel rooms must create a separate area solely for smoking — isolated from the rest of the space where smoking will be strictly forbidden, according to a News18 report.

Additionally, businesses offering such facilities must acquire a special licence specifically for the smoking area. Those that fail to meet the legal requirements within the stipulated one-week period risk facing licence suspension, the report stated.

Health department officials at the BBMP emphasized that the objective behind these actions is to reinforce public health safeguards and ensure stricter control over smoking in shared and public environments.

The notices sent out include an excerpt from the High Court ruling, directing establishments to identify and enclose a smoking area within their premises. It clearly states that only this designated space may be used for smoking purposes, leaving the rest of the venue smoke-free.