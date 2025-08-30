Bengaluru commuter alleges assault by BMTC bus conductor over ticket dispute. Video

A heated ticketing dispute aboard a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus (registration KA‑57 F‑4029) running from Devanahalli to Majestic turned physical on Thursday when the conductor allegedly slapped a passenger who did not have a ticket and was subsequently fined. A heated altercation on a BMTC bus in Bengaluru escalated when a conductor allegedly slapped a passenger over a ticket dispute.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru road rage: BMTC bus staff and biker clash on busy road, disrupt traffic

According to a viral social media post - accompanied by video footage - a Bengaluru resident boarded the bus and patiently waited to buy a ticket, but the conductor did not come by during the journey. Soon, the passenger was fined for not having a valid ticket. This led to a disagreement which escalated when the conductor suddenly confronted the passenger - and allegedly slapped him during the argument.

The X post read, “My friend was travelling from Devanahalli to Majestic via BMTC bus KA‑57 F‑4029. The conductor didn’t come to take the ticket therefore my friend was also sitting idle. By the time squad arrived for checking and fined him. Later this conductor came all of a sudden and assaulted.”

ALSO READ | BMTC driver tries to run over woman during roadside argument in Bengaluru, video goes viral

The post garnered over 3,400 views at the time this article was being written, leading the Bengaluru traffic police to reply and tag the BMTC.

The passenger and his friend have reported the incident both to the police as well as the BMTC, a follow-up post stated. “Your complaint is registered with docket number BMTC2025011158 for your kind reference,” BMTC responded on X, however, it has not issued an official statement regarding the incident yet.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru BMTC bus accident claims life of 10-year-old girl on Kogilu main road: Report

As the post continues to circulate on social media, several users have called for disciplinary action against the conductor and better oversight of ticketing procedures onboard BMTC buses.

“Bangalore bus conductor, autowalas and taxi gangs are not fit to do their job...State govt and authorities encouraged them for this extreme behaviour instead of correcting them... Remember this will be self destructive in long run..” a social media user replied.

This is not the first time BMTC staff conduct has come under scrutiny. Incidents involving overcharging, rude behaviour, negligence and assault have previously been reported widely.