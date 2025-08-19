Bengaluru couple beaten with cricket bat after child touches neighbour’s cattle feed: Report

A minor misunderstanding between neighbours in Vidyamanyanagar near Andrahalli, Bengaluru, escalated into a brutal assault late on August 14, leaving a couple injured and sparking a police investigation. Bengaluru police have initiated an investigation into the neighbourhood clash, and upgraded charges from assault to attempted murder. (Representative image)(PTI)

According to a complaint filed with the Byadarahalli police, Sowmya GK, a tailor, and her husband Gangadhar, a 39-year-old auto driver, were allegedly attacked by members of a neighbouring family with a cricket bat following a heated altercation, The Times of India reported.

How the attack unfolded

The issue reportedly began around 12:30 pm when the couple’s six-year-old son, freshly returned from school, went outside to play and touched a bucket containing cattle fodder placed near the house of their neighbour, Rajeshwari. The act sparked a scolding from Rajeshwari and her family. Sowmya stepped in, defending her son and clarifying that he was too young to understand the significance of the item and had not caused any harm. The argument briefly simmered down, and both families went back to their homes, the report stated.

However, tensions reignited later in the evening after Gangadhar returned from a visit to his hometown and Sowmya recounted the incident to him, prompting him to go over to Rajeshwari’s house to confront them about it.

Around 9:30 pm, Rajeshwari’s son allegedly arrived at the couple's residence with a group of accomplices. The group allegedly verbally abused Gangadhar, dragging him outside and attacking him with a cricket bat, the report stated.

Sowmya, in her effort to protect her husband, was also assaulted. She claimed she was struck multiple times on her head, back, and abdomen, while also being blamed for escalating the situation. Gangadhar was reportedly shoved into an open drain, and the attackers vandalized the couple’s home before leaving with threats of further violence, the report added.

Initially booked as a case of assault, the matter drew wider attention after media coverage prompted police to re-examine the details. Authorities have since added charges of attempted murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Meanwhile, Rajeshwari and her family have allegedly fled, leaving their house locked.

Further investigation is underway.

