Bengaluru couple grows weed as 'home decor' on balcony, arrested after Facebook post: Report

Bengaluru's Sadashivanagar police recently arrested a couple for growing ganja (weed) in flower pots at their residence in MSR Nagar, The New Indian Express reported.

According to the report, K. Sagar Gurung (37) and his wife, Urmila Kumari (38), originally from Sikkim, run a fast-food joint on the ground floor of their building. They had planted ganja in two pots on their balcony, interspersed with decorative plants.

The incident came to light after Urmila, posted videos and photos on Facebook showcasing the various plants she was growing, including ganja. Her followers, noticing the plants, alerted the police, prompting an investigation, the report further stated.

When officers arrived, a relative reportedly warned Urmila, giving her time to remove the plants from the pots and discard them in a dustbin. However, police found traces of the ganja plants, with some leaves still left in the pots.

54 grams of ganja seized

Upon further questioning, the couple admitted to growing the plants with the intention of selling them for profit. Police recovered around 54 grams of ganja and seized the couple’s mobile phones for analysis to determine if they were involved in further distribution. Initially, Urmila denied posting the content, but officers later confirmed the social media posts from October 18.

After being taken into custody, the couple was released on station bail. Police have filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Recently, Bengaluru’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) Narcotics Control Unit successfully intercepted a massive drug haul worth ₹21.17 crore in a recent operation at the city’s Foreign Post Office.

In collaboration with Customs officials, the team uncovered 606 parcels containing a variety of illicit substances smuggled from countries including the US, UK, Belgium, Thailand, and the Netherlands.

The operation involved inspecting over 3,500 suspicious parcels, with the help of a canine squad, leading to the discovery of drugs such as hydro ganja, LSD, MDMA crystals, ecstasy tablets, heroin, cocaine, amphetamine, charas, and ganja oil.

