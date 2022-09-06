Bengaluru crime news: CCB raids pub for operating as dance bar; seven arrested
Police from Karnataka have cracked cases relating to a pub running beyond permissible hours as a dance bar in Bengaluru and coffee theft in Kodagu on Monday.
In latest crime news from Bengaluru and elsewhere in Karnataka, cops have arrested as many as 13 persons from two separate cases relating to running an illegal dance bar and theft.
Pub raid in Bengaluru, September 5
Bengaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) officers have nabbed seven staffers from a local pub after a raid discovered that they operated late into the night as a dance bar.
IPS officer Raman Gupta, the Joint CP of Crime from the CCB took to social media and shared details of the case. Officers conducted a raid at Jeff's Bar in the Royal Orchid Hotel. The management of the pub is accused of running beyond permissible hours and operating as a dance bar.
Bars and pubs in Bengaluru are permitted to operate till 1 am into the night. The incident occurred within the Jeevan Bhima Nagar police station limits. Officers have seized ₹1.8 lakh from the bar and arrested seven staff members, Gupta said.
“CCB Police raided a Jeff's bar at the Royal Orchid Hotel in JB Nagar PS limits for operating beyond permissible hours and converting the pub into a dance bar. Cash worth ₹1.8 lakh was seized and 7 staffers were arrested. @CPBlr,” he tweeted.
Coffee theft in Kodagu, September 5
In news from Kodagu in Karnataka, nearly ₹2.5 lakhs worth of coffee was stolen from a warehouse within the Siddapur police station limits. Police from the station have cracked the case and arrested six suspects on Monday.
Kodagu district is known for its coffee and tea plantations. The theft happened at a storehouse in Chennayanakote village. Police have seized the vehicles used to commit the crime, the SP of Kodagu said in a tweet.
“The Siddapur police station detected a case of coffee theft from a warehouse in Chennayanakote village under Siddapur police station and arrested 6 accused and seized the stolen coffee worth ₹2,48,000 and the vehicles used in the crime. Appreciate the work of the police,” he tweeted.
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
