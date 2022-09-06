Bengaluru crime news: CCB raids pub for operating as dance bar; seven arrested

In latest crime news from Bengaluru and elsewhere in Karnataka, cops have arrested as many as 13 persons from two separate cases relating to running an illegal dance bar and theft.

Pub raid in Bengaluru, September 5

Bengaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) officers have nabbed seven staffers from a local pub after a raid discovered that they operated late into the night as a dance bar.

IPS officer Raman Gupta, the Joint CP of Crime from the CCB took to social media and shared details of the case. Officers conducted a raid at Jeff's Bar in the Royal Orchid Hotel. The management of the pub is accused of running beyond permissible hours and operating as a dance bar.

Also read: Bengaluru crime watch: Car and sandalwood thieves among nine nabbed

Bars and pubs in Bengaluru are permitted to operate till 1 am into the night. The incident occurred within the Jeevan Bhima Nagar police station limits. Officers have seized ₹1.8 lakh from the bar and arrested seven staff members, Gupta said.

“CCB Police raided a Jeff's bar at the Royal Orchid Hotel in JB Nagar PS limits for operating beyond permissible hours and converting the pub into a dance bar. Cash worth ₹1.8 lakh was seized and 7 staffers were arrested. @CPBlr,” he tweeted.

CCB Police raided a Jeff's bar at the Royal Orchid Hotel in JB Nagar PS limits for operating beyond permissible hours and converting the pub into a dance bar. Cash worth ₹1.8 lakh was seized and 7 staffers were arrested.@CPBlr — Raman Gupta IPS, Joint CP Crime (@CCBBangalore) September 5, 2022

Coffee theft in Kodagu, September 5

In news from Kodagu in Karnataka, nearly ₹2.5 lakhs worth of coffee was stolen from a warehouse within the Siddapur police station limits. Police from the station have cracked the case and arrested six suspects on Monday.

Kodagu district is known for its coffee and tea plantations. The theft happened at a storehouse in Chennayanakote village. Police have seized the vehicles used to commit the crime, the SP of Kodagu said in a tweet.

“The Siddapur police station detected a case of coffee theft from a warehouse in Chennayanakote village under Siddapur police station and arrested 6 accused and seized the stolen coffee worth ₹2,48,000 and the vehicles used in the crime. Appreciate the work of the police,” he tweeted.

????????? ??????? ???? ????????? ????????????? ?????????? ?????????? ???? ???? ??????? ??????????? ????????? ???? ??????? ????? ???? 6 ??????????? ???????? ???? ?????????? ?2,48,000 ?????? ???? ???? ????????? ????????? ?????????? ?????? ?????????????. ?????? ?????????? ????????? — SP Kodagu (@KodaguSp) September 5, 2022

(This report will be updated with more crime stories throughout the day)