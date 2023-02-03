Bengaluru crime: One arrested for smuggling gold through the jeans

The customs officials at Bengaluru airport arrested a person on Thursday for allegedly smuggling gold in the form of paste by concealing inside the jeans. The accused was travelling from Bangkok and the investigation is going on.

A post in the official Twitter handle of Bengaluru customs read, “One pax arriving from Bangkok by flight No. TG-325, who attempted to smuggle gold paste concealed inside an unusual layer of jeans, was intercepted in February and gold patti of 525.50 grams extracted from the foreign origin gold paste totally valued at Rs.30,21,625/- was seized. Further investigation is in progress.”

Last week, customs officials arrested a passenger at Kempegowda International Airport for allegedly carrying Cocaine by concealing it in the form of capsules. A total of 686 grams of Cocaine was seized from the accused who travelled to Bengaluru from Guinea through Dubai, said the customs department on Saturday.

In January, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials recovered 18 non-indigenous animals, including snakes, after intercepting three passengers arriving from Bangkok to Bengaluru airport. This also led to the busting of a racket at a farmhouse where 139 animals of 48 extremely rare and threatened species were found. Four people have been held in the case so far.

The rare and threatened species like Yellow and Green Anaconda, Yellow Headed Amazon Parrot, Nile Monitor, Red Foot Tortoise, Iguanas, Ball Pythons, Alligator Gar, Yaki Monkey, Veiled Chameleon, Racoon Dog, White Headed Piones and others. These animals were later handed over to the Bannerghatta Biological Park