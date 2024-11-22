Bengaluru drug bust: Police seize consignment with 318 kilograms of ganja worth 3.2 crore

In a massive drug haul, Bengaluru police on Friday caught a consignment and seized 318 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) valued at ₹3.2 crore. Acting on a tip-off, the Govindapura police intercepted three individuals and caught them red-handed while transporting the contraband in a car. The suspects were arrested on the spot, and the vehicle was confiscated as evidence. Authorities believe the cannabis was being smuggled into Bengaluru to cater to the increased demand for narcotics during New Year celebrations, a time when drug consumption in the city tends to surge.

According to reports, the preliminary investigations identified the main accused as a Kerala native with a history of drug peddling. He is reportedly already facing multiple cases in his home state. Authorities believe the cannabis was being smuggled into Bengaluru to cater to the increased demand for narcotics during New Year celebrations, a time when drug consumption in the city tends to surge. The police continue investigating to uncover the broader network behind the smuggling operation.

In October, Bengaluru’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) and Narcotics Control Unit caught a massive drug scandal worth ₹21.17 crore in an operation at the city’s Foreign Post Office. The team and the Customs officials uncovered 606 parcels containing various illicit substances smuggled from countries including the US, UK, Belgium, Thailand, and the Netherlands.

The investigation revealed that the smugglers were operating a larger illicit network, catering to known clients in the city. This seizure adds to the growing number of drug-related cases being investigated by the CCB Narcotics Unit. The unit has registered more than 10 cases this year and arrested several individuals involved in similar drug trafficking activities. Ongoing investigations suggest that more arrests could follow as authorities track the network behind these illegal operations.

Ahead of New Year celebrations, Bengaluru Police increased the vigilance on all kinds of transportation into the city.