Bengaluru: Drunk cop assaults senior citizen in Mandya

A drunk Railway Protection Force (RPF) inspector allegedly assaulted an elderly citizen in Mandya on February 20 inside the police station of the railway station.

The 65-year-old victim, who is a senior vendor, suffered multiple injuries and a broken thumb after being picked up at the railway station and thrashed brutally in the police station by the drunk inspector. The assaulter has been identified as Aboo Ramachandran. The senior citizen is now said to be bedridden and unable to go to work as he is recovering from the attack.

The inspector has been suspended and the inquiry is going on against him, while a junior has been transferred from the department.

The Inspector, Aboo Ramachandran is said to have been upset over a professional issue, and had allegedly consumed alcohol on duty.

The 65-year-old Ninganna, has reportedly worked as a vendor at the Mandya Railway Station for the last 20 years. Sources have also told a news website that the brutality was intended to be kept under wraps, with the RPF inspector offering money to the elderly man to keep the attack hush-hush. The vendor was even threatened into silence, according to reports.

Ninganna was allegedly operating unauthorisedly as his licence was yet to be renewed. The RPF inspector called out to him when he saw the vendor serving a customer inside the railway station. It enraged the inspector when Ninganna asked him to wait, and he dragged the vendor to the RPF station on Platform One and landed several blows on him with a lathi, reports said.

Ninganna’s thumb is said to have broken when he tried to protect himself from the blows, and the inspector went home as per routine after the incident.

However, other policemen reportedly rushed the vendor to a hospital as they were worried about his survival. Niganna arrived to the hospital with a bleeding head. When Ninganna approached the Government Railway Police (GRP) station and wanted to file a complaint against Aboo, the policemen reportedly alerted RPF.

An Assistant Sub- Inspector of the GRP, Ramesh, allegedly forced the vendor to file a complaint stating that he sustained injuries after falling down on the platform. Ninganna was even blackmailed that he can conduct his business at the railway station only if he filed the complaint as told.

Aboo has reportedly told Ninganna that he would take care of medical expenses and also offered to pay Rs. 1.5 lakh to Ninganna through a mediator to cover up the case, reports said.

Niganna could take at least four months to recover as he has suffered injuries on his spine, hands, head and legs. Inspector Boro of the RPF is carrying out the inquiry against Aboo, while ASI Paramesh has been transferred from the Mandya Railway Station to Sathya Sai Prashanti Nilayam.