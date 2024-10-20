Bengaluru girl, 19, dies by suicide after argument over bedsheet with elder sister: Report

In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old girl took her own life over a trivial ‘bedsheet’ issue in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet area on Saturday morning. Shravya was pursuing second year BBA at a private college in Channasandra.

According to a report by Times of India, the deceased, Shravya was pursuing second year BBA at a private college in Channasandra. She reportedly had an argument with her elder sister regarding a bedsheet the previous night, the report added.

When her mother knocked on her bedroom door around 6 AM and received no response, the family broke in, only to discover her hanging from the ceiling.

Police did not find a death note at the scene. Friends and gymmates noted that Shravya had been feeling distressed due to her parents' frequent arguments, which may have contributed to her emotional state.

The Bengaluru police had registered a case of unnatural death. Probe is underway.

In similar incident a month ago, a 20-year-old student died by suicide in Bengaluru after his mother allegedly refused to buy him a new bike. The deceased was identified as Ayyappa by reports, who was a second year degree student.

Ayyappa had allegedly been pressing his mother to buy him a bike. After the victim's father passed away six years ago, his mother had taken on a job as a housekeeper to support the family. Due to financial difficulties, she was unable to afford a bike for him and asked him to be patient.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050; Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: 78930 78930 and SEVA: 09441778290.

