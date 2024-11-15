Bengaluru inspector arrested for assisting rape-suspect BJP MLA Munirathna: Report

A Bengaluru police inspector was arrested on Thursday by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for allegedly assisting rape suspect BJP MLA Munirathna in multiple ‘criminal conspiracies’, Deccan Herald reported. BJP MLA Munirathna.

Ayyanna Reddy, who was serving as the inspector at Hebbagodi police station, is the second individual to be detained in connection with the high-profile rape case filed against Munirathna in September, the DH report added.

Although Munirathna was initially taken into custody, he was later granted bail.

As reported by the publication, Reddy has been posted at Hebbagodi for the past year but previously held assignments at police stations in Peenya, Rajgopalanagar, and Yeshwantpur—areas that fall under Munirathna's RR Nagar constituency.

A senior police official who worked with Reddy told DH that his long tenure at these stations may have strengthened his connections with the MLA.

The investigation against Reddy followed SIT’s questioning of Munirathna’s close associates, uncovering his alleged role in the MLA's activities.

Cases against Muniratna

The case was filed against Munirathna and others following a complaint by a 40-year-old woman, a social worker from Rajarajeshwari Nagar who had been active in the BJP. The FIR was registered at the Kaggalipura police station.

According to the first information report (FIR), Naidu, along with six of his associates, including his personal gunman, had filmed explicit videos of the woman and used them for blackmail. She also alleged that Naidu coerced her into honey-trapping others, including the husband of a former Bengaluru corporator.

Munirathna currently faces multiple charges across three separate cases filed at Vyalikaval and Kaggalipura police stations, involving accusations of rape, sexual harassment, voyeurism, criminal intimidation, extortion, and promoting enmity. He has also been charged under sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

