Bengaluru man, 31, dies after allegedly being forced to clean manhole

A 31-year-old man lost his life and another was hospitalised after they were allegedly coerced into cleaning a manhole in Ashraynagar near Bengaluru's RMC Yard on Sunday evening. A case has been registered under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act. (Representational Image)

The victim has been identified as L Putta. According to a police complaint filed by his father, M Lakshmana, a group of men reportedly took Putta and another individual named Anthony to Ashraynagar Main Road around 7 pm and compelled them to manually clean a manhole, the Times of India reported.

Both men began experiencing severe health complications soon after exiting the manhole. Despite visible distress, they were neither provided immediate medical assistance nor rushed to a hospital. They returned home instead. Tragically, Putta succumbed the following morning.

A case has been registered under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, which criminalises the employment of individuals for hazardous manual cleaning of sewers and septic tanks.

Four individuals, identified as Nagaraj, Ananda Kumar, Devaraju, and another unnamed suspect, have been booked in connection with the incident. However, no arrests have been made as of Monday, the report further added.

What does the law say?

The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 is a central law in India aimed at eliminating manual scavenging, the inhumane and hazardous practice of manually cleaning, carrying, or handling human excreta from dry latrines, sewers, and septic tanks. Despite the Act, the practice of manual scavenging is prevalent across the country.

The Act prohibits engagement of any person as a manual scavenger is prohibited. Construction or maintenance of insanitary latrines (those requiring manual cleaning of human excreta) is banned. Employing individuals to clean septic tanks, sewers, or drains manually without proper protective gear and safety measures is illegal.

