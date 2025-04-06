Bengaluru man blocks wrong-side riders, refuses to budge. Video sparks debate online

In a city where traffic violations often go unchecked, a video from Bengaluru has gone viral, showing a motorist taking a stand against wrong-side driving—a menace that’s become all too common on the city’s chaotic roads. Frustrated by motorists blatantly flouting basic rules to avoid traffic congestion and long U-turns, the man brought traffic to a halt by confronting violators head-on. The incident, which took place on JC Road near a police chowki around 11:10 am on April 4, was shared by traffic-focused content creator Third Eye Dude.

Also Read - Man kills wife on Bengaluru street over suspicion of extramarital affair, arrested

Take a look at the video

The incident, which took place on JC Road near a police chowki around 11:10 am on April 4, was shared by traffic-focused content creator Third Eye Dude. In the video, a car driver is seen parking his vehicle in the middle of the road and calmly asking two-wheeler riders coming from the wrong side to turn back. “I won’t move my car. Please take a U-turn,” the man repeatedly tells the violators, pointing out that they were driving on the wrong side.

While some riders complied and turned back after the confrontation, others stood their ground, waiting for the driver to give way so they could continue going against the flow. Despite his repeated appeals, a group of violators—including two-wheelers and even a cab—refused to budge.

Sharing the footage on X (formerly Twitter), Third Eye Dude wrote: “Car driver confronts wrong-side two-wheeler. In an absolutely shameless video, the wrong-side rider refused to move despite being repeatedly requested. Several others joined in behind him. This happened at JC Road, right in front of a police outpost.”

Also Read - Man kills wife on Bengaluru street over suspicion of extramarital affair, arrested

The video sparked a wide range of reactions online, with many users expressing frustration at the state of road discipline in the city.

“This kind of driving isn’t going to stop anytime soon,” one user commented. “The design of our cities is broken. I’ve stopped arguing with these people—I just smile and tell them I’m the one who’s wrong. That works 99% of the time.”

Another user took a jibe at the authorities, writing, “Bro, @blrcitytraffic will only stop you for not wearing a helmet. Wrong-side driving is apparently fine in #Bengaluru. Just look at the confidence of that uncle in the video. Thanks @CPBlr for normalizing this.”