Bengaluru man in 20s lives comfortably on 20,000 a month, says 'enough for comfortable lifestyle'

A 22-year-old Bengaluru resident has sparked conversation online after sharing that he manages to live comfortably in the city on just ₹20,000 a month.

Posting on Reddit, the user offered a detailed breakdown of his monthly expenses, hoping to help others curious about the cost of living in India’s startup capital.

According to the post, the man has been living independently in Bengaluru for the past six months, splitting rent with friends and keeping other costs in check. His primary expenses include food ( ₹8,000/month), rent ( ₹9,000 for a shared home where the total rent is ₹23,000), travel ( ₹2,000 via public transport and Rapido), and miscellaneous needs such as toiletries and cleaning supplies ( ₹2,000).

That brings his total monthly spend to approximately ₹20,000. “It’s enough for a pretty comfortable lifestyle, not lavish, but definitely manageable,” he wrote.

The Redditor also noted that his frugal lifestyle may not suit everyone. “I don’t drink, smoke, or party much, so your mileage may vary. (Don’t be like me, go out and enjoy your 20s if you are that kind of person),” he added in the post.

How did Reddit users respond?

The post quickly drew praise and introspection from fellow Redditors, with many admiring his discipline and others acknowledging their own financial habits.

“I’m almost the same age and boy, I just realized I spend a lot,” one user admitted. Another wrote, “Please post this in r/Bangalore too where people cry that 20 lakh per annum is not enough. Very proud of you, good job!”

A more seasoned Bengalurean offered perspective, “There are people earning ₹40–50,000 a month and living comfortably, and then there are people making ₹2–3 lakh and struggling. It’s all about choices, where you eat, how you travel, and what fun means to you.”

Some users expressed a desire to re-evaluate their spending habits. “I spend like ₹20,000 only on fuel and I’m just 23. I need to get it together,” one comment read. “Maybe I need help at this point.”

