Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Bengaluru metro fare hike: CM Siddaramaiah urges BMRCL to fix discrepancies, calls for reduction in 'abnormal' hikes

ByAnagha Deshpande
Feb 13, 2025 10:49 AM IST

Siddaramaiah stated that he has directed the BMRCL Managing Director to urgently rectify these discrepancies and reduce fares where the increase is excessive.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to address anomalies in the recent metro fare revision, highlighting that fares have more than doubled on certain routes.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah(PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah(PTI)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Siddaramaiah stated that he has directed the BMRCL Managing Director to urgently rectify these discrepancies and reduce fares where the increase is excessive. He emphasized that commuter interests must be safeguarded.

Check out the post here:

The fare revision, which came into effect recently, has sparked widespread criticism, with metro users expressing concerns over steep price hikes on specific travel stages. The Chief Minister’s intervention comes amid mounting public pressure for a fair and transparent pricing structure.

(Also Read: Bengaluru woman caught working on laptop while driving; police say, 'Work from home, not from car')

Recent fare hike

Bengaluru metro commuters are paying higher fares after the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) implemented a fare hike of nearly 50 per cent. The revised fare structure, recommended by the Fare Fixation Committee, came into effect on February 9, 2025.

According to BMRCL's press release, the new pricing system introduces separate tariffs for peak and non-peak hours, similar to ride-hailing services like Ola and Uber. The maximum fare has been increased from 60 to 90, while the minimum balance required in smart cards has also been raised from 50 to 90.

Under the new fare structure, a ride between 0-2 km will cost 10, 2-4 km 20, 4-6 km 30, 6-8 km 40, 8-10 km 50, 10-12 km 60, 15-20 km 70, 20-25 km 80, and any travel above 25 km will be charged 90.

BMRCL stated that the Fare Fixation Committee submitted its recommendations on December 16, 2024, and as per Section 37 of the Metro Railway O&M Act, the recommendations are binding on the Metro administration. With the approval of the BMRCL Board, the revised fares were officially enforced from Sunday.

(Also Read: Bengaluru metro fare hike to be reviewed by BMRCL after commuter outrage: Report)

