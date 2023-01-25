Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru Metro services halted between Mysore Road to Kengeri from Jan 27-30: Report

Bengaluru Metro services halted between Mysore Road to Kengeri from Jan 27-30: Report

Updated on Jan 25, 2023 12:22 PM IST

Bengaluru metro will face a disruption in services between the Mysore Road and Kengeri stations from Friday to Monday. Operations and services on the green line of the Namma Metro will remain unaffected.

Officials will be working out the plan for extending the purple line beyond Kengeri.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)
ByYamini C S

Bengaluru's Namma Metro services will be disrupted along the purple line from Friday to Monday as authorities will be commissioning works for the extension of the line. Services will be affected between Mysore Road and Kengeri metro stations, Times Now reported.

The metro usually runs from 5 am to 11 pm every day. However, the disruption is set to be in place for four whole days.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has told media that metro trains will not be running between the Mysore Road and Kengeri station from Friday to Monday as officials will be working out the plan for extending the line beyond Kengeri, till Challaghatta.

During this time, trains on the purple line will only be operated between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road metro stations. Services are set to resume on Tuesday morning at 5.00 am till Kengeri station on the purple line as per normal schedule. Operations and services on the green line of the Namma Metro will remain unaffected.

"Commuters are requested to co-operate to enable speeding up of the commissioning works of extension line beyond Kengeri," A press release issued by the BMRCL stated.

This comes in the midst of several metro works that are being escalated to give Bengaluru residents three new stretches this year, connecting several areas of the city and making commute easier.

Bengaluru's metro has also been in the news for recording three separate accidents near its construction sites that took place within a span of 15 days.

