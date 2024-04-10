Bengaluru PGs on high alert after cholera cases detected; guidelines issued: Report

As several cholera cases have been detected in Bengaluru, the Paying Guest (PG) accommodations are on high alert and the PG owners’ association in Bengaluru has come up with guidelines for all owners running boarding properties, reported Asianet. Bengaluru PGs on high alert after cholera cases detected; guidelines issued(Vinay Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

According to the report, the guidelines include prohibition of outside food, mandating RO water purifiers, and cleanliness in the kitchen and other surrounding areas. The residents have been told to report to the caretaker immediately if they face health discomforts. The association members will also conduct a meeting and develop a detailed plan to curb cholera from spreading further.

A few days ago, a total of 47 students from Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) girls’ hostel developed health issues, and they all were rushed to the Victoria Hospital. Two students were tested positive for cholera, indicating a presence of infection in the city.

Disinfection of the BMCRI hostel kitchen was carried out after closing it. Food and water were being supplied from the Victoria Hospital kitchen. Pest control measures are also being taken, authorities said. Earlier, two PG residents in Malleshwaram also tested positive for cholera.

On Friday, the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department said that six confirmed cases of cholera had been reported in the state so far this year, of which five were reported in March. However, the Karnataka Health Department stressed that there is no cholera outbreak in the state as the cases are just sporadic.