Bengaluru Police arrest eight people in connection with engineering seat-blocking scam; three colleges questioned

Bengaluru police have arrested eight individuals, including a staff member of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), for their alleged role in an engineering seat-blocking scam. Based on the complaint by KEA, a case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Representational photo)

According to a PTI report, the matter came to light on November 13 when KEA officials lodged a complaint at Malleswaram police station about a suspected seat blocking scam during the admissions to various undergraduate engineering courses for 2024-2025.

The management of three private engineering colleges were questioned following which evidence was collected, a senior police officer said according to PTI.

"We have arrested eight people and one of them is a staffer of KEA. Others include middlemen and a few staffers of some engineering colleges," he said.

The accused were arrested on Monday and produced before the court, following which they have been taken into 10 days in police custody, he added.

Based on the complaint by KEA, a case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating, criminal breach of trust and sections of the IT Act were also added, police said.

According to the FIR, some of the candidates who did not have any intention of taking the seats were allegedly being used to make option entries for colleges.

