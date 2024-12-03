Menu Explore
Bengaluru Police arrest eight people in connection with engineering seat-blocking scam; three colleges questioned

ByHT News Desk
Dec 03, 2024 11:23 AM IST

The management of three private engeneering colleges were questioned following which evidence was collect

Bengaluru police have arrested eight individuals, including a staff member of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), for their alleged role in an engineering seat-blocking scam.

Based on the complaint by KEA, a case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Representational photo)
Based on the complaint by KEA, a case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Representational photo)

According to a PTI report, the matter came to light on November 13 when KEA officials lodged a complaint at Malleswaram police station about a suspected seat blocking scam during the admissions to various undergraduate engineering courses for 2024-2025.

The management of three private engineering colleges were questioned following which evidence was collected, a senior police officer said according to PTI.

(Also Read: Bengaluru student, 19, dies by suicide after college mate cheats her of 15 lakh: Report)

"We have arrested eight people and one of them is a staffer of KEA. Others include middlemen and a few staffers of some engineering colleges," he said.

The accused were arrested on Monday and produced before the court, following which they have been taken into 10 days in police custody, he added.

Based on the complaint by KEA, a case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating, criminal breach of trust and sections of the IT Act were also added, police said.

According to the FIR, some of the candidates who did not have any intention of taking the seats were allegedly being used to make option entries for colleges.

(Also Read: Bengaluru spends 12% less than rest of India on weddings, has 30% more guests: Report)

‘Bedsheet gang busted’

Recently, a notorious theft syndicate, known as the "Bedsheet Gang," was apprehended by Bengaluru police after executing a series of sophisticated heists across the city.

Hailing from East Champaran district in Bihar, this gang of eight had been causing havoc for several days, stealing valuables worth millions. The gang's criminal activities were tracked by Bengaluru police using CCTV evidence, News 18 reported.

Follow Us On