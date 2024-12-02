Bengaluru police file chargesheet against 17 Pakistan nationals for living illegally in India: Report

Seventeen Pakistan nationals, arrested by the Bengaluru Rural police for illegally living in Karnataka under Hindu names, are now facing charges of forgery, cheating, and passport law violations. The accused, who applied for bail, had their pleas rejected.

According to Indian Express, a 1,200-page chargesheet was filed on Monday, detailing their activities and methods used to stay in India.

The case first came to light on September 29, when the Jigani police arrested Rashid Ali Siddiqui, his wife Ayesha, and her parents Hanif Mohammed and Rubina. The family had been living in India since 2014 and claimed to be members of Mehdi Foundation International (MFI), a group promoting the teachings of Pakistani spiritual leader Gohar Shahi. They alleged religious persecution in Pakistan forced them to seek refuge in India.

The investigation led to the arrest of 13 more individuals, many of whom had settled in Bengaluru’s Peenya and Jigani areas. Parvez Ahmed, alias Farvez, a native of Uttar Pradesh who had been residing in Mumbai, was identified as a key facilitator. Police said Ahmed, also linked to MFI, provided fake documents that allowed the group to stay in the country.

While the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) were involved in examining the case, authorities concluded the accused were not involved in any conspiracy or unlawful activities apart from their illegal stay.

The accused, who applied for bail, had their pleas rejected. They fear deportation, claiming they face persecution or death in Pakistan. Investigators noted they are willing to remain in Indian prisons or seek asylum in non-Muslim countries.

“We have requested the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to intervene. These individuals are linked to MFI and seek refuge due to fear of persecution in their home country,” a police officer said according to Indian Express.

