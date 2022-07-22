Bengaluru power cuts for coming weekend; See affected areas here

Bengaluru's electricity board, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), has proposed more scheduled power outages in the city for the upcoming weekend, i.e., Friday, Saturday and Sunday - July 22, 23 and 24. These cuts are to carry out department maintenance works, which include charging of underground cables, tree trimming, transformer work and master testing, among others. BESCOM usually carries out these works between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Here are the areas that may be affected in Bengaluru -

July 22, Friday:

Shankar Vihar Layout, Pb Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, Bsnl Office, Sub Register Office, Vinayaka Nagar, Sai International Hotel, Pooja Inter National Hotel Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout, Gmit College , Banaswadi Main Road, Tyagaraj Layout (Prema Cariappa), Mudappa Road, Kempanna Road, Raghavappa Road, Mukunda Theatre, Pavan Nursing Home, Post Office Road, Venkataramana Layout, MSO Colony, Meg Officers Colony, Pranav Diagnostics And Surrounding Areas, Doddabele Road, Good Darth Road, Balaji Layout Vijayshree Layout, Mukambika Layout, BHEL Layout, Ullal Nagar, Maruti Nagar, Herohalli, Madhuramma Temple, Nagrahalli Circle, Prasana Layout, Nagrahalli Circle, Darbey, Madheshwara, Herohalli Lake, D Group L/o, 1st Block Near Park, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama School Road, Munishwara Road, Near Shiva Temple Andrahalli Main Road, Peenya 2 Stage, Nandagokula L/o, Slv Industrial Road, SLV Industry, TG Palya Road, Annapurneshwari L/o, Panchakukha Ganesh Arch, Manjula Enclave, Thippnahalli Circle, Hasiruvally Gp And Surrounding Areas, Soladevanahalli, Tharabanahalli, Hulichikkanahalli, T.b. Cross, Hesaraghatta Bilijaji, Dasenahalli, Guddadahalli, Cpdo, Danish Farm, Sasuveghatta, Part Of Soladevanahalli, Bwssb, Tharabanahalli Main Road, Whitefield Main Road, Kondappa Layout, Ayyappanagar 1st To 4th Block, Chikkadevasandra Devesandra Main Road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli Road, Ujwal Layout, Ajith Layout, Ayyappanagar Main Road, Alpha Garden, Coconut Garden, Bethalnagar, Sai Baba Layout, Gayathri Layout, Vijaya Bank Colony, Basappa Layout, Post Office Layout, Kodigenahalli.

July 23, Saturday:

Nittuvalli Road Bhagiratha Circle, KSS School Towords Bhagiratha Circle, BT Layout, KR Road, Imam Nagara, Arli Mara Circle, Maganahalli Road, Bethur Road, Shekarappa Nagara, Gujjari Line, TC Layout, Bamboo Bazar, Anekonda, Choudeswari Temple, Mahaveera Bhavana, Apmc A, B, C And D Block, Shiva Bank Bharath Colony, Shekrappa Nagara, K B Nagara Goshala, Rudrappa Rice Mill, Mahindra Show Room, Dodda Pete, Vijayalaxmi Road, Chowkipete, Basavaraj Pete, Hagedibba Circle, Ambedkar Circle, SPS Nagara, B N Layout, Basha Nagara 1 To 7th Cross, Rajaulla Mustafa Nagara, B D Layout, SSM Nagara, Rajkumar Layout, Mandakki Batti, Karl Marx Nagar, Siddarameshwar Nagar, Indira Nagar, Koli Channappa, Mandipete, Binny Company Road, Chamaraj Pete Circle, Clock Tower, Mahaveer Road, Hondada Circle, Jali Nagara, Shivaji Nagara M B Keri, Chaluvadi Keri, CMR Road, HRBR 3rd Block, Karavalli Road, Ramaiah Layout, Ajmallappa Layout And Surrounding Areas, Dubasipally, Medsole Hospital Road, Mallathali Layout, East West College Road, Dwarkabasa Road, KLE College Road, D Group L/o, 1st Block Near Park, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama School Road, Munishwara Road, Near Shiva Temple Andrahalli Main Road, Peenya 2 Stage, Andrahalli Main Road, Valmiki Nagar, Navilu Nagar, Saundrya Indstrial Est, Chakranagar, Andrahalli Govt School, TG Palya Main Road, Peenya Fine Camp, Jodimunnishwera, Whitefield Main Road, Kondappa Layout, Ayyappanagar 1st To 4th Block, Chikkadevasandra Devesandra Main Road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli Road, Ujwal Layout, Ajith Layout, Ayyappanagar Main Road, Alpha Garden, Coconut Garden, Bethalnagar, Sai Baba Layout, Gayathri Layout, Vijaya Bank Colony, Basappa Layout, Post Office Layout, Kodigenahalli.

July 24, Sunday:

Herohalli, Madhuramma temple, Nagrahalli circle, Prasana layout, Nagrahalli Circle, Darbey, Madheshwara, Herohalli Lake, Vigneshwara Nagar, Nilgiri thop road, Omkara ashram, Anjanya temple, TG Palya main road, Peenya fine camp, Jodimunnishwera, Nandagokula L/O, SLV Industrial road, SLV Industry, TG Palya road, Annapurneshwari L/O, Ramahi power, Whitefield main road, Kondappa layout, Ayyappanagar 1st to 4th block, Chikkadevasandra devesandra main road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli road, Ujwal layout, Ajith Layout, Ayyappanagar main road, Alpha garden, Coconut garden, Bethalnagar, Sai Baba layout, Gayathri layout, Vijaya bank colony, Basappa layout, Post office layout, Kodigenahalli.