Bengaluru power cuts for coming weekend; See affected areas here
- Check the list of areas that could be affected in Bengaluru by scheduled power outages by the BESCOM for Friday, Saturday and Sunday i.e., July 22 to 24. The BESCOM plans more power cuts during the weekend as it is easier to work with less load on the grid.
Bengaluru's electricity board, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), has proposed more scheduled power outages in the city for the upcoming weekend, i.e., Friday, Saturday and Sunday - July 22, 23 and 24. These cuts are to carry out department maintenance works, which include charging of underground cables, tree trimming, transformer work and master testing, among others. BESCOM usually carries out these works between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Here are the areas that may be affected in Bengaluru -
July 22, Friday:
Shankar Vihar Layout, Pb Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, Bsnl Office, Sub Register Office, Vinayaka Nagar, Sai International Hotel, Pooja Inter National Hotel Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout, Gmit College , Banaswadi Main Road, Tyagaraj Layout (Prema Cariappa), Mudappa Road, Kempanna Road, Raghavappa Road, Mukunda Theatre, Pavan Nursing Home, Post Office Road, Venkataramana Layout, MSO Colony, Meg Officers Colony, Pranav Diagnostics And Surrounding Areas, Doddabele Road, Good Darth Road, Balaji Layout Vijayshree Layout, Mukambika Layout, BHEL Layout, Ullal Nagar, Maruti Nagar, Herohalli, Madhuramma Temple, Nagrahalli Circle, Prasana Layout, Nagrahalli Circle, Darbey, Madheshwara, Herohalli Lake, D Group L/o, 1st Block Near Park, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama School Road, Munishwara Road, Near Shiva Temple Andrahalli Main Road, Peenya 2 Stage, Nandagokula L/o, Slv Industrial Road, SLV Industry, TG Palya Road, Annapurneshwari L/o, Panchakukha Ganesh Arch, Manjula Enclave, Thippnahalli Circle, Hasiruvally Gp And Surrounding Areas, Soladevanahalli, Tharabanahalli, Hulichikkanahalli, T.b. Cross, Hesaraghatta Bilijaji, Dasenahalli, Guddadahalli, Cpdo, Danish Farm, Sasuveghatta, Part Of Soladevanahalli, Bwssb, Tharabanahalli Main Road, Whitefield Main Road, Kondappa Layout, Ayyappanagar 1st To 4th Block, Chikkadevasandra Devesandra Main Road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli Road, Ujwal Layout, Ajith Layout, Ayyappanagar Main Road, Alpha Garden, Coconut Garden, Bethalnagar, Sai Baba Layout, Gayathri Layout, Vijaya Bank Colony, Basappa Layout, Post Office Layout, Kodigenahalli.
July 23, Saturday:
Nittuvalli Road Bhagiratha Circle, KSS School Towords Bhagiratha Circle, BT Layout, KR Road, Imam Nagara, Arli Mara Circle, Maganahalli Road, Bethur Road, Shekarappa Nagara, Gujjari Line, TC Layout, Bamboo Bazar, Anekonda, Choudeswari Temple, Mahaveera Bhavana, Apmc A, B, C And D Block, Shiva Bank Bharath Colony, Shekrappa Nagara, K B Nagara Goshala, Rudrappa Rice Mill, Mahindra Show Room, Dodda Pete, Vijayalaxmi Road, Chowkipete, Basavaraj Pete, Hagedibba Circle, Ambedkar Circle, SPS Nagara, B N Layout, Basha Nagara 1 To 7th Cross, Rajaulla Mustafa Nagara, B D Layout, SSM Nagara, Rajkumar Layout, Mandakki Batti, Karl Marx Nagar, Siddarameshwar Nagar, Indira Nagar, Koli Channappa, Mandipete, Binny Company Road, Chamaraj Pete Circle, Clock Tower, Mahaveer Road, Hondada Circle, Jali Nagara, Shivaji Nagara M B Keri, Chaluvadi Keri, CMR Road, HRBR 3rd Block, Karavalli Road, Ramaiah Layout, Ajmallappa Layout And Surrounding Areas, Dubasipally, Medsole Hospital Road, Mallathali Layout, East West College Road, Dwarkabasa Road, KLE College Road, D Group L/o, 1st Block Near Park, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama School Road, Munishwara Road, Near Shiva Temple Andrahalli Main Road, Peenya 2 Stage, Andrahalli Main Road, Valmiki Nagar, Navilu Nagar, Saundrya Indstrial Est, Chakranagar, Andrahalli Govt School, TG Palya Main Road, Peenya Fine Camp, Jodimunnishwera, Whitefield Main Road, Kondappa Layout, Ayyappanagar 1st To 4th Block, Chikkadevasandra Devesandra Main Road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli Road, Ujwal Layout, Ajith Layout, Ayyappanagar Main Road, Alpha Garden, Coconut Garden, Bethalnagar, Sai Baba Layout, Gayathri Layout, Vijaya Bank Colony, Basappa Layout, Post Office Layout, Kodigenahalli.
July 24, Sunday:
Herohalli, Madhuramma temple, Nagrahalli circle, Prasana layout, Nagrahalli Circle, Darbey, Madheshwara, Herohalli Lake, Vigneshwara Nagar, Nilgiri thop road, Omkara ashram, Anjanya temple, TG Palya main road, Peenya fine camp, Jodimunnishwera, Nandagokula L/O, SLV Industrial road, SLV Industry, TG Palya road, Annapurneshwari L/O, Ramahi power, Whitefield main road, Kondappa layout, Ayyappanagar 1st to 4th block, Chikkadevasandra devesandra main road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli road, Ujwal layout, Ajith Layout, Ayyappanagar main road, Alpha garden, Coconut garden, Bethalnagar, Sai Baba layout, Gayathri layout, Vijaya bank colony, Basappa layout, Post office layout, Kodigenahalli.
-
Three held for stealing cables worth ₹9 lakh from Rapid Metro line
Gurugram: Police have arrested three men for allegedly stealing 280 metres of copper cables worth ₹9 lakh from the Rapid Metro Line, said officials on Thursday. A theft case was registered at Metro police station on March 23, said police. “The teams arrested two suspects on July 13 and 16 from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. They were taken in police remand and during questioning they confessed to the crime,” he said.
-
Gurugram: Man cooks up robbery story to gain family’s money
A 29-year-old executive of a private pharmaceutical company has been booked for allegedly stabbing himself at his residence on Wednesday evening and concocting a fake robbery story to siphon off his family's money, said police. Ahuja lives in an apartment on the first floor with his family members. Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said a team from Sector 10A police station was sent to the spot.
-
Fake gold: Police unearth ₹51 lakh from gang’s house
A week after Faridabad police arrested five members of a family who allegedly duped over 200 people of crores of rupees by selling them fake gold coins, police recovered ₹51 lakh from their house and arrested a goldsmith--who used to make brass coins despite knowing that they would be used for duping people--from Agra on Wednesday night. Police said the family often invited relatives and neighbours and threw lavish parties in their house.
-
Fall in paddy acreage likely in Haryana due to uneven rains
A fall in the acreage under paddy is likely in Haryana this year. Thanks to the poor rains during the sowing season. Since Haryana is one of the major contributors of rice to the central pool, the development may trigger alarm bells about the decline of rice output from the state as Haryana had witnessed nearly 50 percent decline in wheat output last rabi season. Officials claimed that final figures are yet to come.
-
Rape accused flees police custody in Panipat
A rape accused managed to flee the custody of the Panipat police on Thursday. The police said that the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the cops were taking the accused, Amit Kumar of Ashok Vihar in Panipat back to the district jail after producing him in court. As per the cops, the accused, Amit Kumar of Ashok Vihar in Panipat, was arrested five years after he was booked under the POCSO Act for raping a minor girl in December 2017.
