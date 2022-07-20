Bengaluru power cuts: July 20, 21, 22; Check list of areas here
- Areas to be affected in Bengaluru by scheduled power outages for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, i.e., July 20 to 22.
The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has proposed more planned power shutdowns in Bengaluru for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, i.e., July 20, 21 and 22, to carry out repair and maintenance works, such as reconductoring work, line maintenance, tree trimming, shifting of electrical utilities, laying cables and master testing, among others. Power will most likely be affected in these areas between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. This could stretch till 6:00 p.m. on certain days. Here are the areas that may be affected -
July 20, Wednesday:
Hondada Circle, Jali Nagara, Shivaji Nagara, M B Keri, Chaluvadi Keri, Hulikatte, Harakanalu, Bapuji Nagara, Eshapura, Channahalli, Udagatti , Yallapura, Udaypura, Banaswadi Main Road, Tyagaraj Layout (Prema Cariappa), Mudappa Road, Kempanna Road, Raghavappa Road, Mukunda Theatre, Pavan Nursing Home, Post Office Road, Venkataramana Layout, MSO Colony, Meg Officers Colony, Pranav Diagnostics And Surrounding Areas, Doddabele Road, Good Darth Road, Balaji Layout, Vijayshree Layout, Mukambika Layout, BHEL Layout, Sir MV 1st Block, Uttrahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipallia, Annpurneshwary Layout, Bel 1st Stage, Bel 2nd Stage, Gandhi Park - 1, D Group L/o, 1st Block Near Park, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama School Road, Munishwara Road, Near Shiva Temple Andrahalli Main Road, Peenya 2 Stage, Nandagokula L/o, SLV Industrial Road, SLV Industry, TG Palya Road, Vigneshwara Nagar, Nilgiri Thop Road, Omkara Ashram, Anjaneya Temple, Sainagar 2nd Phase, Best County, Sambram College, M.S. Ramaiah Road, MSR Layout, Havanoor Layout, Sompura Industrial Area, Yarranapalya, Lakshmanpura, Makanakuppe, Sonnappanahalli, Vidyanagar Cross, Chikkajala, Bettahalasur, Tharahunise, Thimmasandra, T Agrahara, Narayanapura, N Agrahara, Gadenahalli, Retreat, Channahalli, Bynahalli, Kudurugere, Tharabanahalli, Soladevanahalli, Tharabanahalli, Hulichikkanahalli, T.B. Cross, Hesaraghatta Bilijaji, Dasenahalli, Guddadahalli, Cpdo, Danish Farm, Sasuveghatta, Part Of Soladevanahalli, Bwssb, Tharabanahalli Main Road, Whitefield Main Road, Kondappa Layout, Ayyappanagar 1st To 4th Block, Chikkadevasandra Devesandra Main Road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli Road, Ujwal Layout, Ajith Layout, Ayyappanagar Main Road, Alpha Garden, Coconut Garden, Bethalnagar, Sai Baba Layout, Gayathri Layout, Vijaya Bank Colony, Basappa Layout, Post Office Layout, Kodigenahalli.
July 21, Thursday:
Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited work at stations and lines such as Talagwara, Cheemangala and Y Hunsenahalli, Channapatna station, T.K Halli line and Iggalur, T.K Halli, however, alternate power supply to be arranged to ensure no inconvenience is caused to consumers due to more outages and frequent interruptions caused, BESCOM said.
July 22, Friday:
Shankar Vihar Layout, Pb Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, Bsnl Office, Sub Register Office, Vinayaka Nagar, Sai International Hotel, Pooja Inter National Hotel Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout, Gmit College , Banaswadi Main Road, Tyagaraj Layout (Prema Cariappa), Mudappa Road, Kempanna Road, Raghavappa Road, Mukunda Theatre, Pavan Nursing Home, Post Office Road, Venkataramana Layout, Mso Colony, Meg Officers Colony, Pranav Diagnostics And Surrounding Areas, Doddabele Road, Good Darth Road, Balaji Layout Vijayshree Layout, Mukambika Layout, Bhel Layout, Ullal Nagar, Maruti Nagar, Herohalli, Madhuramma Temple, Nagrahalli Circle, Prasana Layout, Nagrahalli Circle, Darbey, Madheshwara, Herohalli Lake, D Group L/o, 1st Block Near Park, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama School Road, Munishwara Road, Near Shiva Temple Andrahalli Main Road, Peenya 2 Stage, Nandagokula L/o, Slv Industrial Road, Slv Industry, Tg Palya Road, Annapurneshwari L/o, Panchakukha Ganesh Arch, Manjula Enclave, Thippnahalli Circle, Hasiruvally Gp And Surrounding Areas, Soladevanahalli, Tharabanahalli, Hulichikkanahalli, T.b. Cross, Hesaraghatta Bilijaji, Dasenahalli, Guddadahalli, Cpdo, Danish Farm, Sasuveghatta, Part Of Soladevanahalli, Bwssb, Tharabanahalli Main Road, Whitefield Main Road, Kondappa Layout, Ayyappanagar 1st To 4th Block, Chikkadevasandra Devesandra Main Road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli Road, Ujwal Layout, Ajith Layout, Ayyappanagar Main Road, Alpha Garden, Coconut Garden, Bethalnagar, Sai Baba Layout, Gayathri Layout, Vijaya Bank Colony, Basappa Layout, Post Office Layout, Kodigenahalli.
