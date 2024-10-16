Menu Explore
Bengaluru rain: Five dangerous underpasses to avoid during showers in city. Full details

ByHT News Desk
Oct 16, 2024 12:13 PM IST

Bengaluru Traffic Police advised people not to travel through underpasses that are filled with water, as they can cause danger to lives.

The Bengaluru rain created havoc across the city, with various roads filled with water. As the rain is likely to continue for the next few days, Bengaluru Traffic Police advised people not to travel through underpasses that are filled with water, as they can cause danger to lives.

Panthur railway underpass has been a nightmare for commuters when it rains.(Bengaluru Traffic Police)
Here are five underpasses to avoid in Bengaluru when it rains

Pantur railway Underpass

Located in east Bengaluru, the Panthur railway underpass has been a nightmare for commuters when it rains. Even after a mild shower, the crucial underpass gets filled with water and makes it impossible for two- and four-wheelers to travel. As it connects major IT parks on the Outer Ring Road, it usually sees a high number of vehicles as commuters consider it a shortcut from the Whitefield area to Bellandur and Marathahalli.

Madiwala Ayyappa Underpass

This underpass is another crucial road that gets waterlogged during the rain. The area sees frequent heavy vehicles due to big constructions and industries, which get stuck on the road, leading to severe traffic jams across Hosur Road when it rains. The traffic police on Wednesday advised people to avoid travelling through the underpass due to slow-moving traffic.

Devinagar Railway Bridge Underpass

This is another underpass that often faces waterlogging, which makes travel a pain in north Bengaluru. The recent rains also left the underpass submerged, and traffic police alerted the commuters. “Slow-moving traffic due to water logging at Devinagar railway bridge towards Outer ring road, kindly cooperate,” Bengaluru traffic police said.

KR Circle Underpass

This underpass has a history of taking a life during the 2023 Bengaluru rains. A 23-year-old woman drowned after a car she was travelling in with her family got stuck in neck-deep water at KR Circle underpass in Bengaluru in May last year. The BBMP officials started closing down the underpasses during rains after this incident.

Hennur underpass

This is another north Bengaluru underpass that airport travellers also use to enter and exit the city. It becomes a mess when Bengaluru sees a mild shower on any given day, making life difficult for Manyata tech park techies who commute to work and their homes.

