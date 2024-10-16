Bengaluru schools kids ferried on tractors after buses break down due to waterlogging. Video

After Tuesday's massive rain, people from all walks of life faced the heat of crumbling Bengaluru’s infrastructure. School children who left their homes in the morning faced major hurdles while returning. A group of students in Balagere Road in east Bengaluru were transported by tractor after the school bus failed to move due to waterlogging on the road. In the video, the school students are stuffed inside a tractor and dropped off at their homes after the school bus breaks down.

Also Read - Bengaluru metro operations partially disrupted after tree fell on Purple Line tracks, restored later

In an X post by a scientist named Sunil Kumar Uppala, he wrote, “We need a permanent solution on Balagere Road to have basic infrastructure. Kids were dropped off in tractors today. No proper drains and no proper roads. Where is our tax money going? Request immediate action from authorities.”

In the video, the school students are stuffed inside a tractor and dropped off at their homes after the school bus breaks down. The situation worries the parents, as their kids cannot smoothly reach home in the evening.

Also Read - Bengaluru's Manyata Tech Park flooded amid incessant rain, techies advised to leave office early. Video

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that their teams are on the ground and asked residents to contact them for any civic-related help. They also requested people not to leave their homes unless it's an emergency.

In an announcement, the civic body said, “There is a prediction that it may rain further in these areas till 8 am 16/10/2024. BBMP’s flood management systems are in place and operational. We are actively addressing and providing areas impacted by the rain.”

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Bengaluru on Wednesday as the city is likely to witness another spell of heavy rains. The Indian Meteorological Département (IMD) also declared an Orange alert for Bengaluru, and the city is expected to witness heavy rainfall further. The schools just reopened after the Dasara break, and teachers in a few schools are reportedly asked to conduct online classes for students of higher sections. Thursday is already going to be a public holiday due to Valmiki Jayanti.